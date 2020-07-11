Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Ruston
Find more places like 3017 Courtney Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Ruston, LA
/
3017 Courtney Avenue
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3017 Courtney Avenue
3017 Courtney Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ruston
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3017 Courtney Avenue, Ruston, LA 71270
Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3017 Courtney Avenue Available 08/01/20 -
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5917286)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3017 Courtney Avenue have any available units?
3017 Courtney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Ruston, LA
.
Is 3017 Courtney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3017 Courtney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3017 Courtney Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3017 Courtney Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Ruston
.
Does 3017 Courtney Avenue offer parking?
No, 3017 Courtney Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3017 Courtney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3017 Courtney Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3017 Courtney Avenue have a pool?
No, 3017 Courtney Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3017 Courtney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3017 Courtney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3017 Courtney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3017 Courtney Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3017 Courtney Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3017 Courtney Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Move Cross Country
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Ruston 2 Bedrooms
Ruston 3 Bedrooms
Ruston Apartments with Balconies
Ruston Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
El Dorado, AR
West Monroe, LA
Monroe, LA
Apartments Near Colleges
South Arkansas Community College