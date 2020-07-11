All apartments in Ruston
3017 Courtney Avenue
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

3017 Courtney Avenue

3017 Courtney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3017 Courtney Avenue, Ruston, LA 71270

Amenities

dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3017 Courtney Avenue Available 08/01/20 -

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5917286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3017 Courtney Avenue have any available units?
3017 Courtney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruston, LA.
Is 3017 Courtney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3017 Courtney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3017 Courtney Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3017 Courtney Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ruston.
Does 3017 Courtney Avenue offer parking?
No, 3017 Courtney Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3017 Courtney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3017 Courtney Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3017 Courtney Avenue have a pool?
No, 3017 Courtney Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3017 Courtney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3017 Courtney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3017 Courtney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3017 Courtney Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3017 Courtney Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3017 Courtney Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
