All apartments in Ruston
Find more places like 2901 Arcadia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ruston, LA
/
2901 Arcadia Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

2901 Arcadia Drive

2901 Arcadia Drive · (318) 242-0000 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ruston
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2901 Arcadia Drive, Ruston, LA 71270

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2901 Arcadia Drive · Avail. Jul 1

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2901 Arcadia Drive Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - Three bedroom, one bath home in Ruston just minutes from LA Tech University. To schedule a viewing of RE/MAX Results Realty Rental Properties please visit our website MyResultsRentals.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, our property manager will contact you about the showing.

(RLNE5851647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 Arcadia Drive have any available units?
2901 Arcadia Drive has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2901 Arcadia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2901 Arcadia Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 Arcadia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2901 Arcadia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2901 Arcadia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2901 Arcadia Drive does offer parking.
Does 2901 Arcadia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2901 Arcadia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 Arcadia Drive have a pool?
No, 2901 Arcadia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2901 Arcadia Drive have accessible units?
No, 2901 Arcadia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 Arcadia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2901 Arcadia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2901 Arcadia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2901 Arcadia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2901 Arcadia Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

North Village
2301 Timberline Court
Ruston, LA 71270

Similar Pages

Ruston 2 BedroomsRuston 3 Bedrooms
Ruston Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

El Dorado, ARWest Monroe, LA
Monroe, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

South Arkansas Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity