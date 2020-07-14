All apartments in Ruston
1806 Lexington Street

1806 Lexington Street · No Longer Available
Location

1806 Lexington Street, Ruston, LA 71270

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4993064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 Lexington Street have any available units?
1806 Lexington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruston, LA.
Is 1806 Lexington Street currently offering any rent specials?
1806 Lexington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 Lexington Street pet-friendly?
No, 1806 Lexington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ruston.
Does 1806 Lexington Street offer parking?
No, 1806 Lexington Street does not offer parking.
Does 1806 Lexington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 Lexington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 Lexington Street have a pool?
No, 1806 Lexington Street does not have a pool.
Does 1806 Lexington Street have accessible units?
No, 1806 Lexington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 Lexington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1806 Lexington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1806 Lexington Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1806 Lexington Street does not have units with air conditioning.
