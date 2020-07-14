Rent Calculator
Ruston, LA
1806 Lexington Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM
1806 Lexington Street
No Longer Available
1806 Lexington Street, Ruston, LA 71270
range
refrigerator
range
refrigerator
No Pets Allowed
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 1806 Lexington Street have any available units?
1806 Lexington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Ruston, LA
Is 1806 Lexington Street currently offering any rent specials?
1806 Lexington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 Lexington Street pet-friendly?
No, 1806 Lexington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Ruston
Does 1806 Lexington Street offer parking?
No, 1806 Lexington Street does not offer parking.
Does 1806 Lexington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 Lexington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 Lexington Street have a pool?
No, 1806 Lexington Street does not have a pool.
Does 1806 Lexington Street have accessible units?
No, 1806 Lexington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 Lexington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1806 Lexington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1806 Lexington Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1806 Lexington Street does not have units with air conditioning.
