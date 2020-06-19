All apartments in Ruston
Find more places like 1172 Christopher.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ruston, LA
/
1172 Christopher
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:11 PM

1172 Christopher

1172 Christopher Ln · (318) 242-0000 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ruston
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1172 Christopher Ln, Ruston, LA 71270

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1172 Christopher · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1172 Christopher Available 06/01/20 Welcome Home! - 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, Large living room with area that could be used as a 3rd bedroom or office. Home is located in the Cul-de-sac and backs up to Cook Park. To schedule a viewing of RE/MAX Results Realty Rental Properties please visit our website MyResultsRentals.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, our property manager will contact you about the showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2031775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1172 Christopher have any available units?
1172 Christopher has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1172 Christopher currently offering any rent specials?
1172 Christopher isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1172 Christopher pet-friendly?
No, 1172 Christopher is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ruston.
Does 1172 Christopher offer parking?
No, 1172 Christopher does not offer parking.
Does 1172 Christopher have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1172 Christopher offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1172 Christopher have a pool?
No, 1172 Christopher does not have a pool.
Does 1172 Christopher have accessible units?
No, 1172 Christopher does not have accessible units.
Does 1172 Christopher have units with dishwashers?
No, 1172 Christopher does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1172 Christopher have units with air conditioning?
No, 1172 Christopher does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1172 Christopher?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

North Village
2301 Timberline Court
Ruston, LA 71270

Similar Pages

Ruston 2 BedroomsRuston 3 Bedrooms
Ruston Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

El Dorado, ARWest Monroe, LA
Monroe, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

South Arkansas Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity