Amenities
1011 Saratoga is a 2bed/1bath duplex located in Ruston, LA. This unit offers a semi-open floor plan with new faux wood floors in the living room and bedrooms and vinyl in the kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen comes with an electric stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. This unit also has a private patio off the front of the house. Located off Barnett Springs road it is less than a 5 minute drive to La Tech's campus and is within walking distance of Cypress Springs Elementry School.
Rent: $650
Security Deposit: $650
Providence Real Estate, LLC
301 E Alabama Ave
Suite B
Ruston, La 71270, USA
Phone: 318-202-5939
website: www.providencerentals.org
email: providencerntal@gmail.com