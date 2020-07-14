All apartments in Ruston
1011 Saratoga

1011 Saratoga Street · (318) 202-5939
Location

1011 Saratoga Street, Ruston, LA 71270

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
1011 Saratoga is a 2bed/1bath duplex located in Ruston, LA. This unit offers a semi-open floor plan with new faux wood floors in the living room and bedrooms and vinyl in the kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen comes with an electric stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. This unit also has a private patio off the front of the house. Located off Barnett Springs road it is less than a 5 minute drive to La Tech's campus and is within walking distance of Cypress Springs Elementry School.
Rent: $650
Security Deposit: $650

Providence Real Estate, LLC
301 E Alabama Ave
Suite B
Ruston, La 71270, USA
Phone: 318-202-5939
website: www.providencerentals.org
email: providencerntal@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 Saratoga have any available units?
1011 Saratoga has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1011 Saratoga have?
Some of 1011 Saratoga's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 Saratoga currently offering any rent specials?
1011 Saratoga is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 Saratoga pet-friendly?
No, 1011 Saratoga is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ruston.
Does 1011 Saratoga offer parking?
No, 1011 Saratoga does not offer parking.
Does 1011 Saratoga have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 Saratoga does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 Saratoga have a pool?
No, 1011 Saratoga does not have a pool.
Does 1011 Saratoga have accessible units?
No, 1011 Saratoga does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 Saratoga have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1011 Saratoga has units with dishwashers.
Does 1011 Saratoga have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1011 Saratoga has units with air conditioning.
