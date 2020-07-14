Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

1011 Saratoga is a 2bed/1bath duplex located in Ruston, LA. This unit offers a semi-open floor plan with new faux wood floors in the living room and bedrooms and vinyl in the kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen comes with an electric stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. This unit also has a private patio off the front of the house. Located off Barnett Springs road it is less than a 5 minute drive to La Tech's campus and is within walking distance of Cypress Springs Elementry School.

Rent: $650

Security Deposit: $650



Providence Real Estate, LLC

301 E Alabama Ave

Suite B

Ruston, La 71270, USA

Phone: 318-202-5939

website: www.providencerentals.org

email: providencerntal@gmail.com