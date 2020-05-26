Amenities

We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Contact us today to schedule your tour! Spacious 1 and 2 bedroom homes available in the Creeks of River Ridge! Ask how to get $100 free rent!* This beautiful property is located in The Creeks of River Ridge. Magnolia Creek is a River Ridge, LA apartment community that is convenient to Earhart Expressway, the Huey P. Long Bridge, Downtown New Orleans, Elmwood Business Park, entertainment and shopping. Our location is also ideal for individuals attending local area universities such as Tulane, Loyola and Xavier.Our one and two bedroom apartments feature full washers and dryers, personal intrusion alarms, Roman tubs, wood burning fireplaces, private patios or sunrooms with faux-wood flooring. Fully equipped kitchens, extra large walk in closets and detached garages make Magnolia Creek a must see. Once you enter through our gatehouse entrance, you can see for yourself how we have brought you a new level of luxury and contemporary living to one of the area's favorite locations. We have come to find out after comparing our fine amenities package, we're sure you'll agree that we provide the very finest in quality in our apartment homes. Let our professional staff show you how luxurious living can enhance your lifestyle.If you are looking for an apartment for rent in River Ridge, come see for yourself. INQUIRE ABOUT OUR FURNISHED/CORPORATE APARTMENT OPTIONS.