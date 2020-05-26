All apartments in River Ridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Magnolia Creek

2006 Oak Creek Rd · (251) 295-9041
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2006 Oak Creek Rd, River Ridge, LA 70123

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 124 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Unit 241 · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Unit 218 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 122 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1063 sqft

Unit 210 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1063 sqft

Unit 228 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1063 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Magnolia Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
bbq/grill
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
green community
internet access
online portal
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Contact us today to schedule your tour! Spacious 1 and 2 bedroom homes available in the Creeks of River Ridge! Ask how to get $100 free rent!* This beautiful property is located in The Creeks of River Ridge. Magnolia Creek is a River Ridge, LA apartment community that is convenient to Earhart Expressway, the Huey P. Long Bridge, Downtown New Orleans, Elmwood Business Park, entertainment and shopping. Our location is also ideal for individuals attending local area universities such as Tulane, Loyola and Xavier.Our one and two bedroom apartments feature full washers and dryers, personal intrusion alarms, Roman tubs, wood burning fireplaces, private patios or sunrooms with faux-wood flooring. Fully equipped kitchens, extra large walk in closets and detached garages make Magnolia Creek a must see. Once you enter through our gatehouse entrance, you can see for yourself how we have brought you a new level of luxury and contemporary living to one of the area's favorite locations. We have come to find out after comparing our fine amenities package, we're sure you'll agree that we provide the very finest in quality in our apartment homes. Let our professional staff show you how luxurious living can enhance your lifestyle.If you are looking for an apartment for rent in River Ridge, come see for yourself. INQUIRE ABOUT OUR FURNISHED/CORPORATE APARTMENT OPTIONS.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Flexible
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Lease Holder, $25 Per Occupant
Deposit: One Bedrooms are $300, Two Bedrooms are $350
Move-in Fees: One Bedroom $150, Two Bedroom $175
Additional: Preinstalled WiFi with 1st Month Free from Cox 
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300- $600
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: 1 Pet (less than 20 pounds full grown) $15/month; 1 Pet (21 - 40 pounds full grown) $25/month; 2 Pets (Maximum total weight, of both pets combined, 40 pounds full grown) $25/month
restrictions: Restricted dog breeds include any dogs which are partial, or full, Pit Bull, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, English Bull Terrier, Chow Chow, Rottweiler, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Doberman, Alaskan Malamutes, Huskies, Presa Canario, Saint Bernard, Great Dane, Akita, German Shepherd or Boxer. 1st Lake reserves the right to restrict any other breed or animal.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Magnolia Creek have any available units?
Magnolia Creek has 10 units available starting at $1,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Magnolia Creek have?
Some of Magnolia Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Magnolia Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Magnolia Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Magnolia Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Magnolia Creek is pet friendly.
Does Magnolia Creek offer parking?
Yes, Magnolia Creek offers parking.
Does Magnolia Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Magnolia Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Magnolia Creek have a pool?
Yes, Magnolia Creek has a pool.
Does Magnolia Creek have accessible units?
No, Magnolia Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Magnolia Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Magnolia Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does Magnolia Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Magnolia Creek has units with air conditioning.
