Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Bella Ridge South

6041 Mounes Street · (504) 576-0277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Contact us today to schedule your tour! Ask how to receive a half month free on our two bedrooms!*
Location

6041 Mounes Street, River Ridge, LA 70123
Elmwood Business District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit J103 · Avail. now

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1015 sqft

Unit M220 · Avail. now

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1015 sqft

Unit M222 · Avail. now

$1,630

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1015 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit K115 · Avail. now

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1387 sqft

Unit K309 · Avail. now

$2,060

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1387 sqft

Unit J108 · Avail. now

$2,085

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1387 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bella Ridge South.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr laundry
bike storage
garage
internet access
key fob access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Bella Ridge South Apartments.At Bella South in River Ridge, we offer more than luxury, we offer peace-of-mind living with better pricing, larger floor plans, free direct-access parking garage with only a 15-minute drive to downtown New Orleans. From the moment our service focused team meets you at the door, youll know this is where youre meant to be. From our uniquely curated one and two bedroom apartments to our thoughtfully selected amenities, weve thought of everything for you. In your apartment home, the 10 foot ceilings will accent everything from your gourmet kitchen with a breakfast bar, to your wood tone floors. This space exudes crisp and modern vibes with custom-cut granite countertops, stainless and black appliances, recessed and pendant lighting, a high efficiency refrigerator, dishwasher, and more. Plus, crown moulding and decorative woodwork will add to your homes character. Combine these luxuries with a full size washer and dryer, a soaking tub with separate shower in the master bathroom, expansive closets and youre set. When youre ready to meet everyone else sharing this luxurious lifestyle with you, head to our purposefully designed outdoor spaces like our stunning pool with our soaking ledge loungers. Not only can you reserve your own cabana at the pool, but you can get poolside food delivery for added convenience. Or, start your day enjoying a deep workout in our state-of-the-art Strength & Wellness Center with free bike rentals that you can use to bike along the levee that is around the corner. Then, sprawl out on The Green, our outdoor relaxation space perfect for meditating or relaxing with friends.Or if you have your own bike, you can rent a spot in our Bella Bike Bar a completely enclosed bike storage and repair center with key fob access. Then, you can share the fun with your pooch at the Bella Bark and Bath Park featuring a cabana with phone charging ports, hoops and loops and a dog wash station. Oh and did we mention the Outdoor Veranda with an outdoor TV and Kitchen? Yep. Plus, at our Lifestyle Lounge you can do anything from watch the game with friends to work on your latest project with our desktops and printers. Seriously, you can do just about anything here! Bella Ridge South Apartments is luxury living at another level. Ask our team about even more of our services like our Bella Basket 24 hour laundry and dry cleaning valet, the Bella Box Office movie rentals and much more. We also have a Breathe Easy smoke-free building.You can have it all, so why shouldnt you? Aside from the perks of this community, you also get the convenience of living in the heart of the Elmwood shopping and entertainment district. All the conveniences of the retail, dining, salons and pubs that Elmwood has to offer are just down the street for your everyday use. Enjoy the great city of New Orleans only 15 minutes away without having to pay the premiums for parking and the New Orleans address. Once you live this level of luxury, youll never want to leave.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Flexible
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per leasholder. $25 per occupant over 18 years old.
Deposit: $300 (1 Bedroom); $350 ( 2 Bedrooms)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300- $600
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $15 1 Pet (under 20 lbs full-grown) $15/month, (21-40 lbs full-grown) $25/month, (41-60 lbs full-grown) $35/month; 2 Pets (Maximum total weight combined, 60 lbs full grown) $35/month pet fee
restrictions: Restricted dog breeds include any dogs which are partial, or full, Pit Bull, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, English Bull Terrier, Chow Chow, Rottweiler, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Doberman, Alaskan Malamutes, Huskies, Presa Canario, Saint Bernard, Great Dane, Akita, German Shepherd or Boxer. 1st Lake reserves the right to restrict any other breed or animal.
Parking Details: Off-street parking; Garage.

