Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors ceiling fan ice maker oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool 24hr laundry bike storage garage internet access key fob access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments dog park e-payments online portal package receiving

Bella Ridge South Apartments.At Bella South in River Ridge, we offer more than luxury, we offer peace-of-mind living with better pricing, larger floor plans, free direct-access parking garage with only a 15-minute drive to downtown New Orleans. From the moment our service focused team meets you at the door, youll know this is where youre meant to be. From our uniquely curated one and two bedroom apartments to our thoughtfully selected amenities, weve thought of everything for you. In your apartment home, the 10 foot ceilings will accent everything from your gourmet kitchen with a breakfast bar, to your wood tone floors. This space exudes crisp and modern vibes with custom-cut granite countertops, stainless and black appliances, recessed and pendant lighting, a high efficiency refrigerator, dishwasher, and more. Plus, crown moulding and decorative woodwork will add to your homes character. Combine these luxuries with a full size washer and dryer, a soaking tub with separate shower in the master bathroom, expansive closets and youre set. When youre ready to meet everyone else sharing this luxurious lifestyle with you, head to our purposefully designed outdoor spaces like our stunning pool with our soaking ledge loungers. Not only can you reserve your own cabana at the pool, but you can get poolside food delivery for added convenience. Or, start your day enjoying a deep workout in our state-of-the-art Strength & Wellness Center with free bike rentals that you can use to bike along the levee that is around the corner. Then, sprawl out on The Green, our outdoor relaxation space perfect for meditating or relaxing with friends.Or if you have your own bike, you can rent a spot in our Bella Bike Bar a completely enclosed bike storage and repair center with key fob access. Then, you can share the fun with your pooch at the Bella Bark and Bath Park featuring a cabana with phone charging ports, hoops and loops and a dog wash station. Oh and did we mention the Outdoor Veranda with an outdoor TV and Kitchen? Yep. Plus, at our Lifestyle Lounge you can do anything from watch the game with friends to work on your latest project with our desktops and printers. Seriously, you can do just about anything here! Bella Ridge South Apartments is luxury living at another level. Ask our team about even more of our services like our Bella Basket 24 hour laundry and dry cleaning valet, the Bella Box Office movie rentals and much more. We also have a Breathe Easy smoke-free building.You can have it all, so why shouldnt you? Aside from the perks of this community, you also get the convenience of living in the heart of the Elmwood shopping and entertainment district. All the conveniences of the retail, dining, salons and pubs that Elmwood has to offer are just down the street for your everyday use. Enjoy the great city of New Orleans only 15 minutes away without having to pay the premiums for parking and the New Orleans address. Once you live this level of luxury, youll never want to leave.