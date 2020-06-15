All apartments in Red Chute
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

223 Deerwood Lane

223 Deerwood Lane · (318) 862-3560 ext. 0000
Location

223 Deerwood Lane, Red Chute, LA 71037

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 223 Deerwood Lane · Avail. Aug 1

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1786 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
223 Deerwood Lane Available 08/01/20 Country Place Charmer.... Close to Barksdale Air Force Base - Close to Barksdale Air Force Base*3 Bedroom*2 Bathroom*2 Car garage*Fireplace*Wood Floors*Few updates*Fully Fenced Yard*Community pool, pond, and playground
*Complete application at www.snyderproperty.com
*Application fee is $50 per adult over 18 that will be living in the home. Screening will be completed by RE/MAX. Owner will have final approval
*Waived Application fee for active duty military
*Pets subject to approval with $300 nonrefundable fee up front, and $150 each additional pet.
*Tenant is responsible for Lawn Care/Landscaping, Pest Control, Air Filters, light bulbs, smoke detector batteries, fridge/water filters, and any other minor maintenance needed on property.
*Tenant is responsible for utilities.
*All of RE/MAX properties are non-smoking properties.
*Tenant must abide by all community and/or community restrictions if applicable
*Tenant must carry renters insurance and provide proof of insurance upon occupancy

For further questions, please contact our office at 318-459-7870.

(RLNE2460933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

