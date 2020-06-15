Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking playground pool garage

223 Deerwood Lane Available 08/01/20 Country Place Charmer.... Close to Barksdale Air Force Base - Close to Barksdale Air Force Base*3 Bedroom*2 Bathroom*2 Car garage*Fireplace*Wood Floors*Few updates*Fully Fenced Yard*Community pool, pond, and playground

*Complete application at www.snyderproperty.com

*Application fee is $50 per adult over 18 that will be living in the home. Screening will be completed by RE/MAX. Owner will have final approval

*Waived Application fee for active duty military

*Pets subject to approval with $300 nonrefundable fee up front, and $150 each additional pet.

*Tenant is responsible for Lawn Care/Landscaping, Pest Control, Air Filters, light bulbs, smoke detector batteries, fridge/water filters, and any other minor maintenance needed on property.

*Tenant is responsible for utilities.

*All of RE/MAX properties are non-smoking properties.

*Tenant must abide by all community and/or community restrictions if applicable

*Tenant must carry renters insurance and provide proof of insurance upon occupancy



For further questions, please contact our office at 318-459-7870.



No Pets Allowed



