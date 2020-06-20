All apartments in Prairieville
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

17075 Barque dr

17075 Barque Ave · (225) 622-1155
Location

17075 Barque Ave, Prairieville, LA 70769

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 17075 Barque dr · Avail. now

$1,900

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2491 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bathtub
- Energy smart home offers 4 bedroom, 2 full baths open floor plan, Special features include: wood floors in living room, 3 cm full slab granite countertops in kitchen and baths, beautiful maple cabinets, ceramic tile floors in wet areas, separate shower and garden tub in master bath, oil rubbed bronze shower door, canned lights in kitchen, tankless hot water heater, radiant barrier decking in attic, low e-3 double insulated windows, bib insulation in walls, loose fill fiberglass insulation in attic.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5805865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17075 Barque dr have any available units?
17075 Barque dr has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17075 Barque dr have?
Some of 17075 Barque dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17075 Barque dr currently offering any rent specials?
17075 Barque dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17075 Barque dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 17075 Barque dr is pet friendly.
Does 17075 Barque dr offer parking?
No, 17075 Barque dr does not offer parking.
Does 17075 Barque dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17075 Barque dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17075 Barque dr have a pool?
No, 17075 Barque dr does not have a pool.
Does 17075 Barque dr have accessible units?
No, 17075 Barque dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17075 Barque dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 17075 Barque dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17075 Barque dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 17075 Barque dr does not have units with air conditioning.
