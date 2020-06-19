Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Parks
Find more places like 1030 Broussard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Parks, LA
/
1030 Broussard
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1030 Broussard
1030 Broussard St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1030 Broussard St, Parks, LA 70582
Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Comes with stove and dishwasher and refrigerator.
CenterPoint Entergy for Gas
Entergy for Electric
Village of Parks for Water
Air filter is 20x30x1
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1030 Broussard have any available units?
1030 Broussard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Parks, LA
.
Is 1030 Broussard currently offering any rent specials?
1030 Broussard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 Broussard pet-friendly?
No, 1030 Broussard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Parks
.
Does 1030 Broussard offer parking?
No, 1030 Broussard does not offer parking.
Does 1030 Broussard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1030 Broussard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 Broussard have a pool?
No, 1030 Broussard does not have a pool.
Does 1030 Broussard have accessible units?
No, 1030 Broussard does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 Broussard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1030 Broussard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1030 Broussard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1030 Broussard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Sublet
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Baton Rouge, LA
Lafayette, LA
New Iberia, LA
Zachary, LA
Broussard, LA
Addis, LA
Gardere, LA
Jeanerette, LA
Oak Hills Place, LA
Abbeville, LA
Apartments Near Colleges
Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University
Baton Rouge Community College
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
University of Louisiana at Lafayette