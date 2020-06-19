All apartments in Parks
Find more places like 1030 Broussard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parks, LA
/
1030 Broussard
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

1030 Broussard

1030 Broussard St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1030 Broussard St, Parks, LA 70582

Amenities

dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Comes with stove and dishwasher and refrigerator.
CenterPoint Entergy for Gas
Entergy for Electric
Village of Parks for Water
Air filter is 20x30x1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 Broussard have any available units?
1030 Broussard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parks, LA.
Is 1030 Broussard currently offering any rent specials?
1030 Broussard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 Broussard pet-friendly?
No, 1030 Broussard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parks.
Does 1030 Broussard offer parking?
No, 1030 Broussard does not offer parking.
Does 1030 Broussard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1030 Broussard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 Broussard have a pool?
No, 1030 Broussard does not have a pool.
Does 1030 Broussard have accessible units?
No, 1030 Broussard does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 Broussard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1030 Broussard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1030 Broussard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1030 Broussard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Sublet
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baton Rouge, LALafayette, LANew Iberia, LAZachary, LA
Broussard, LAAddis, LAGardere, LA
Jeanerette, LAOak Hills Place, LAAbbeville, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady UniversityBaton Rouge Community College
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
University of Louisiana at Lafayette