3200 Sterlington Road
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

3200 Sterlington Road

3200 Sterlington Rd · (318) 361-2005
Location

3200 Sterlington Rd, Ouachita County, LA 71203

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1112 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
internet access
This unit is downstairs facing the beautiful wooded area where you may view grazing deer or other wildlife. It is in the first building nearest the clubhouse, fitness center, and pool area.
Monroe's newest and finest luxury apartment homes currently under construction. One and two bedroom units will be available on March 1, 2016.
Park Place is a gated community with surrounding brick wall. We have a beautiful saltwater pool, fitness center, on-site management,and a large private lake.
The property is conveniently located just off Hwy 165N in Monroe. We are minutes from Century Link, ULM, St. Francis North Hospital as well as grocery stores, pharmacies, etc.
All units are equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, 2" plantation blinds, hardwood, tile, and carpet flooring, side by side full capacity washer and dryer, private outdoor storage rooms, spacious open floor plans, 9 ft. ceilings, and private patios/balconies. High speed internet is available.
Our management office is onsite for your convenience. Office hours are currently M-F from 8:00 am to noon and by appointment. Now accepting applications either in person or online. Call our office or visit our website for more details. Pets are welcome with an additional cleaning fee and pet deposit. Restrictions apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
