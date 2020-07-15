3200 Sterlington Road

Amenities

This unit is downstairs facing the beautiful wooded area where you may view grazing deer or other wildlife. It is in the first building nearest the clubhouse, fitness center, and pool area.

Monroe's newest and finest luxury apartment homes currently under construction. One and two bedroom units will be available on March 1, 2016.

Park Place is a gated community with surrounding brick wall. We have a beautiful saltwater pool, fitness center, on-site management,and a large private lake.

The property is conveniently located just off Hwy 165N in Monroe. We are minutes from Century Link, ULM, St. Francis North Hospital as well as grocery stores, pharmacies, etc.

All units are equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, 2" plantation blinds, hardwood, tile, and carpet flooring, side by side full capacity washer and dryer, private outdoor storage rooms, spacious open floor plans, 9 ft. ceilings, and private patios/balconies. High speed internet is available.

Our management office is onsite for your convenience. Office hours are currently M-F from 8:00 am to noon and by appointment. Now accepting applications either in person or online. Call our office or visit our website for more details. Pets are welcome with an additional cleaning fee and pet deposit. Restrictions apply.