Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage furnished

Beautiful Warehouse District Apartment - Beautiful Warehouse District apartment on the ground floor. Great location just one block off of St. Charles Avenue. The apartment has high ceilings, exposed brick walls, operable shutters, a very large kitchen and large bedroom. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Apartment has a private garage that enters directly into the apartment. MUST SEE!!!

Washer and Dryer included. Pets will be considered on case by case basis with pet deposit.



(RLNE1966866)