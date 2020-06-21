800 St. Charles Ave., #308

Amenities

Historic property with modern renovations! Julia Row of the Thirteen Sisters, were built in 1832-33. In 2012 we completed renovations on 4 of the 13 sisters. Each story of the main town home, has been converted into separate 2 bedroom spaces. The service wings are now one bedroom units. This is a 1 bed, 1 bath located on the 3rd floor overlooks an interior courtyard. Flexible leasing terms can be 12 months or 6 months.

A few of the improvements and perks are:



- Granite Countertops with deep under-mount stainless sinks and designer faucets

- Solid Wood Cabinets

- Hardwood flooring

- Lots of Storage

- Ceiling fans

- Individual thermostat and water heater

- Stainless appliances included; gas stove, refrigerator / freezer, microwave, dishwasher

- High Ceilings - Tall Baseboards - Original Exposed Brick – Original Fireplace (non-working)

- Carrera Marble Tile Bathrooms

- Full-size Stackable Washer &Dryers

- Open air corridors

- Utilities includes; water, sewer, trash, natural gas. Tenant pays for electric, internet / cable

- Adjacent Streetcar stop

- Pay Parking Lots near by



Located along the parade route.



Only blocks from:

the Superdome, the new Rouses, Fed Ex, post office, coffee shops, hair salons, restaurants, and great dining and entertainment.

Julia Row of the Thirteen Sisters, were built in 1832-33 as a speculative development. Upon its completion, Julia Row became one of the most affluent addresses in the American Sector. Each three-story house with attic and three-story service wing was a single-family residence that architect Alexander Thompson Wood designed in a transitional Federal to Greek Revival style.



In 2012 we completed renovations on 4 of the 13 sisters. Each story of the main town home, has been converted into separate 2 bedroom spaces. The service wings are now one bedroom units.



