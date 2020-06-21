All apartments in New Orleans
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

800 St. Charles Ave., #308

800 Saint Charles Avenue · (504) 754-2290
Location

800 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70130
Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Full listing can be found at residenola.managebuilding.com

Historic property with modern renovations! Julia Row of the Thirteen Sisters, were built in 1832-33. In 2012 we completed renovations on 4 of the 13 sisters. Each story of the main town home, has been converted into separate 2 bedroom spaces. The service wings are now one bedroom units. This is a 1 bed, 1 bath located on the 3rd floor overlooks an interior courtyard. Flexible leasing terms can be 12 months or 6 months.
A few of the improvements and perks are:

- Granite Countertops with deep under-mount stainless sinks and designer faucets
- Solid Wood Cabinets
- Hardwood flooring
- Lots of Storage
- Ceiling fans
- Individual thermostat and water heater
- Stainless appliances included; gas stove, refrigerator / freezer, microwave, dishwasher
- High Ceilings - Tall Baseboards - Original Exposed Brick – Original Fireplace (non-working)
- Carrera Marble Tile Bathrooms
- Full-size Stackable Washer &Dryers
- Open air corridors
- Utilities includes; water, sewer, trash, natural gas. Tenant pays for electric, internet / cable
- Adjacent Streetcar stop
- Pay Parking Lots near by

Located along the parade route.

Only blocks from:
the Superdome, the new Rouses, Fed Ex, post office, coffee shops, hair salons, restaurants, and great dining and entertainment.
Julia Row of the Thirteen Sisters, were built in 1832-33 as a speculative development. Upon its completion, Julia Row became one of the most affluent addresses in the American Sector. Each three-story house with attic and three-story service wing was a single-family residence that architect Alexander Thompson Wood designed in a transitional Federal to Greek Revival style.

In 2012 we completed renovations on 4 of the 13 sisters. Each story of the main town home, has been converted into separate 2 bedroom spaces. The service wings are now one bedroom units.

THE JULIA
Located on the corner of Julia Street and St. Charles Avenue
We currently have one 1 bedroom unit available.
-Beautiful true loft style apartments
-Granite Countertops with deep under-mount stainless sinks and designer faucets
-Solid Wood Cabinets
-Hardwood flooring
-Lots of Storage
-Vaulted Ceilings
-Bosh Gas Ranges
-Carrera Marble Tile Bathrooms
-Full-size Bosch Stackable Washer &Dryers
- Open air corridors
-Adjacent Street car stop
-Adjacent Parking available

Located along the parade route.

Only blocks from:
the Superdome, the new Rouses, Fed Ex, post office, coffee shops, hair salons, restaurants, and great dining and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

