July 3 2020

800 St. Charles Ave., #307

800 Saint Charles Avenue · (504) 754-2290
Location

800 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70130
Central Business District

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
What a rare find for a furnished condo, one bedroom / 1 bath, in the Arts District, on the Streetcar and Parade route for less than $1700 a month, with some utilities also included! Totally renovated historic building with modern features, like an elevator, solid wood cabinets, granite kitchen counter tops and marble in bathroom. Stainless appliances included are; gas stove, two door top freezer refrigerator, dishwasher and built in microwave in the kitchen with full size stacked front loading clothes washer and dryer, in it's own closet, in the bedroom, oh so close to the huge walk-in closet so laundry is not a chore anymore. You control the thermostat for the HVAC and no sharing a water heater for neighbors to use all the hot water. The utilities included are gas, water, sewer and trash. Electric and internet / cable are tenant responsibility. The furniture included is a King size bed in bedroom complete with headboard and bed frame, 2 night stands and TV table. Living room has loveseat, dining table & 2 stools, side table and TV table. TV's, bed & bath linens as well as kitchen cookware, dishes & utensils are optional with this rental, if needed.
This building does not have parking, however there are several lots within the block. Rouses Grocery is 3 blocks away.
Julia Row of the Thirteen Sisters, were built in 1832-33 as a speculative development. Upon its completion, Julia Row became one of the most affluent addresses in the American Sector. Each three-story house with attic and three-story service wing was a single-family residence that architect Alexander Thompson Wood designed in a transitional Federal to Greek Revival style.

In 2012 we completed renovations on 4 of the 13 sisters. Each story of the main town home, has been converted into separate 2 bedroom spaces. The service wings are now one bedroom units.

THE JULIA
Located on the corner of Julia Street and St. Charles Avenue
We currently have one 1 bedroom unit available.
-Beautiful true loft style apartments
-Granite Countertops with deep under-mount stainless sinks and designer faucets
-Solid Wood Cabinets
-Hardwood flooring
-Lots of Storage
-Vaulted Ceilings
-Bosh Gas Ranges
-Carrera Marble Tile Bathrooms
-Full-size Bosch Stackable Washer &Dryers
- Open air corridors
-Adjacent Street car stop
-Adjacent Parking available

Located along the parade route.

Only blocks from:
the Superdome, the new Rouses, Fed Ex, post office, coffee shops, hair salons, restaurants, and great dining and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 St. Charles Ave., #307 have any available units?
800 St. Charles Ave., #307 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 St. Charles Ave., #307 have?
Some of 800 St. Charles Ave., #307's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 St. Charles Ave., #307 currently offering any rent specials?
800 St. Charles Ave., #307 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 St. Charles Ave., #307 pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 St. Charles Ave., #307 is pet friendly.
Does 800 St. Charles Ave., #307 offer parking?
Yes, 800 St. Charles Ave., #307 offers parking.
Does 800 St. Charles Ave., #307 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 St. Charles Ave., #307 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 St. Charles Ave., #307 have a pool?
No, 800 St. Charles Ave., #307 does not have a pool.
Does 800 St. Charles Ave., #307 have accessible units?
No, 800 St. Charles Ave., #307 does not have accessible units.
Does 800 St. Charles Ave., #307 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 St. Charles Ave., #307 has units with dishwashers.
