800 St. Charles Ave., #307

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar elevator on-site laundry parking internet access

What a rare find for a furnished condo, one bedroom / 1 bath, in the Arts District, on the Streetcar and Parade route for less than $1700 a month, with some utilities also included! Totally renovated historic building with modern features, like an elevator, solid wood cabinets, granite kitchen counter tops and marble in bathroom. Stainless appliances included are; gas stove, two door top freezer refrigerator, dishwasher and built in microwave in the kitchen with full size stacked front loading clothes washer and dryer, in it's own closet, in the bedroom, oh so close to the huge walk-in closet so laundry is not a chore anymore. You control the thermostat for the HVAC and no sharing a water heater for neighbors to use all the hot water. The utilities included are gas, water, sewer and trash. Electric and internet / cable are tenant responsibility. The furniture included is a King size bed in bedroom complete with headboard and bed frame, 2 night stands and TV table. Living room has loveseat, dining table & 2 stools, side table and TV table. TV's, bed & bath linens as well as kitchen cookware, dishes & utensils are optional with this rental, if needed.

This building does not have parking, however there are several lots within the block. Rouses Grocery is 3 blocks away.

Julia Row of the Thirteen Sisters, were built in 1832-33 as a speculative development. Upon its completion, Julia Row became one of the most affluent addresses in the American Sector. Each three-story house with attic and three-story service wing was a single-family residence that architect Alexander Thompson Wood designed in a transitional Federal to Greek Revival style.



In 2012 we completed renovations on 4 of the 13 sisters. Each story of the main town home, has been converted into separate 2 bedroom spaces. The service wings are now one bedroom units.



THE JULIA

Located on the corner of Julia Street and St. Charles Avenue

We currently have one 1 bedroom unit available.

-Beautiful true loft style apartments

-Granite Countertops with deep under-mount stainless sinks and designer faucets

-Solid Wood Cabinets

-Hardwood flooring

-Lots of Storage

-Vaulted Ceilings

-Bosh Gas Ranges

-Carrera Marble Tile Bathrooms

-Full-size Bosch Stackable Washer &Dryers

- Open air corridors

-Adjacent Street car stop

-Adjacent Parking available



Located along the parade route.



Only blocks from:

the Superdome, the new Rouses, Fed Ex, post office, coffee shops, hair salons, restaurants, and great dining and entertainment.