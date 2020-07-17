716 CALHOUN Street

Amenities
Extremely private & secluded luxury rental steps from Audubon Park.Upstairs consists of 3BR 3.5BA, while Downstairs features a separate 1BR 1BA nanny suite.Main floor has open concept living,dining,and kitchen with s/s appliances and large wine cabinet.Primary suite consists of 2 walk-in closets, bathroom w/double vanity,soaking tub, and shower. Step out onto your private screened-in porch to enjoy afternoons overlooking the lush backyard.List price is for a year lease.Shorter leases avail @ a premium.