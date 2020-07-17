All apartments in New Orleans
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:07 AM

716 CALHOUN Street

716 Calhoun Street · (504) 475-8328
Location

716 Calhoun Street, New Orleans, LA 70118
Audubon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 2800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Extremely private & secluded luxury rental steps from Audubon Park.Upstairs consists of 3BR 3.5BA, while Downstairs features a separate 1BR 1BA nanny suite.Main floor has open concept living,dining,and kitchen with s/s appliances and large wine cabinet.Primary suite consists of 2 walk-in closets, bathroom w/double vanity,soaking tub, and shower. Step out onto your private screened-in porch to enjoy afternoons overlooking the lush backyard.List price is for a year lease.Shorter leases avail @ a premium.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 CALHOUN Street have any available units?
716 CALHOUN Street has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 CALHOUN Street have?
Some of 716 CALHOUN Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 CALHOUN Street currently offering any rent specials?
716 CALHOUN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 CALHOUN Street pet-friendly?
No, 716 CALHOUN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 716 CALHOUN Street offer parking?
Yes, 716 CALHOUN Street offers parking.
Does 716 CALHOUN Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 716 CALHOUN Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 CALHOUN Street have a pool?
No, 716 CALHOUN Street does not have a pool.
Does 716 CALHOUN Street have accessible units?
No, 716 CALHOUN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 716 CALHOUN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 CALHOUN Street has units with dishwashers.
