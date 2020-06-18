All apartments in New Orleans
New Orleans, LA
621 Celeste St - H
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

621 Celeste St - H

621 Celeste Street · (504) 754-2290
Location

621 Celeste Street, New Orleans, LA 70130
Lower Garden District

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1226 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Full listing can be found at residenola.managebuilding.com

Located in a small apartment building in the Irish Channel district of New Orleans. Renovations include; punch code locks on building and apartment entry doors, refinished wood floors, high baseboards, 10 ft ceilings, crown molding, recessed lighting, solid wood custom cherry cabinetry in kitchen and bathroom with granite counter tops, travertine tiled bathroom, including walk in shower, stainless steel appliances: gas stove, microwave, refrigerator / freezer, dishwasher, central AC and Heat with thermostat controlled by you, OnDemand water heater and clothes washer and dryer is included in the walk in closet of bedroom. Utilities include; water, sewer, trash, natural gas and Internet. We have a privately owned lighted parking lot, which will offer free parking.

1 year, 6 month, or month to month lease available.
Furniture fee $50-$100 per month depending on length of lease. Pets under 50 lbs allowed with monthly pet fee and 6 month or longer lease.
Small, 3 story apartment building with privately owned, lighted parking lot. Punch code locks on entry doors. Flexible Lease Terms. Will rent furnished; bring your own TV / electronics, linens, towels dishes, cookware & utensils. Water, sewer, trash, natural gas, pest control and WiFi are included in rent. Will consider renting unfurnished, appliances and built-ins to stay. Stainless appliances included are: gas stove, refrigerator / freezer & dishwasher. Clothes washer & dryer are the small stack laundry centers. Walking distance to grocery, restaurants, shopping, bar, grill, brewery and public transit.
Building is not Section 8 approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

