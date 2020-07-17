534 BIENVILLE Street

Amenities
Beautifully designed, contemporary French Quarter condo. Private elevator opens directly into open concept living area. High ceilings, solid wood floors, designer lighting, and built-in sound system throughout. Impressive kitchen with high-end appliances, Euro cabinetry & quartzite counters. Spacious master with separate seating area and two guest rooms with large windows and custom closets. Spa-like baths feature steam showers and marble surfaces. Steps to world famous dining, galleries, shopping & more!