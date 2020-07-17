All apartments in New Orleans
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

534 BIENVILLE Street

534 Bienville Street · (504) 352-3357
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

534 Bienville Street, New Orleans, LA 70130
French Quarter

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1681 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
hot tub
Beautifully designed, contemporary French Quarter condo. Private elevator opens directly into open concept living area. High ceilings, solid wood floors, designer lighting, and built-in sound system throughout. Impressive kitchen with high-end appliances, Euro cabinetry & quartzite counters. Spacious master with separate seating area and two guest rooms with large windows and custom closets. Spa-like baths feature steam showers and marble surfaces. Steps to world famous dining, galleries, shopping & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 BIENVILLE Street have any available units?
534 BIENVILLE Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 534 BIENVILLE Street have?
Some of 534 BIENVILLE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 534 BIENVILLE Street currently offering any rent specials?
534 BIENVILLE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 BIENVILLE Street pet-friendly?
No, 534 BIENVILLE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 534 BIENVILLE Street offer parking?
No, 534 BIENVILLE Street does not offer parking.
Does 534 BIENVILLE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 534 BIENVILLE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 BIENVILLE Street have a pool?
No, 534 BIENVILLE Street does not have a pool.
Does 534 BIENVILLE Street have accessible units?
No, 534 BIENVILLE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 534 BIENVILLE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 534 BIENVILLE Street has units with dishwashers.
