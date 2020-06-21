518 South Telemachus

Amenities

11 ft ceilings, central air and heat, shotgun style with 2 independent bedrooms. Kitchen has Granite counters , gas stove/oven Refrigerator and Microwave. Washer Dryer hookups. Furnished with 2 queen beds. Sofa, TV w stand and other decorative accessories. See photos. The moment outside opens back, you will be a few steps away from several bars and restaurants, and a jog away from enjoying a breeze on the Bayou! Walking distance to the VA hospital, UMC, Whole Foods, Rouse's Grocery and less than 5 minutes from downtown. Trendy 2 BR/1BA Mid-City Shotgun Double, central A/C & Heat, FURNISHED, owner pays water. Tenant pays electric, gas and internet. Short-term lease available. Available Immediately!