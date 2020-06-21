All apartments in New Orleans
Find more places like 518 South Telemachus.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Orleans, LA
/
518 South Telemachus
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:24 PM

518 South Telemachus

518 South Telemachus Street · (504) 862-0100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Orleans
See all
Mid-City
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

518 South Telemachus Street, New Orleans, LA 70119
Mid-City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
internet access
11 ft ceilings, central air and heat, shotgun style with 2 independent bedrooms. Kitchen has Granite counters , gas stove/oven Refrigerator and Microwave. Washer Dryer hookups. Furnished with 2 queen beds. Sofa, TV w stand and other decorative accessories. See photos. The moment outside opens back, you will be a few steps away from several bars and restaurants, and a jog away from enjoying a breeze on the Bayou! Walking distance to the VA hospital, UMC, Whole Foods, Rouse's Grocery and less than 5 minutes from downtown. Trendy 2 BR/1BA Mid-City Shotgun Double, central A/C & Heat, FURNISHED, owner pays water. Tenant pays electric, gas and internet. Short-term lease available. Available Immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 South Telemachus have any available units?
518 South Telemachus has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 518 South Telemachus have?
Some of 518 South Telemachus's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 South Telemachus currently offering any rent specials?
518 South Telemachus isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 South Telemachus pet-friendly?
No, 518 South Telemachus is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 518 South Telemachus offer parking?
No, 518 South Telemachus does not offer parking.
Does 518 South Telemachus have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 South Telemachus does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 South Telemachus have a pool?
No, 518 South Telemachus does not have a pool.
Does 518 South Telemachus have accessible units?
No, 518 South Telemachus does not have accessible units.
Does 518 South Telemachus have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 South Telemachus does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 518 South Telemachus?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Willowbrook Apartments
7001 Bundy Rd
New Orleans, LA 70127
Josephine Lofts
427 Jackson Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70130
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70125
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr
New Orleans, LA 70131
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St
New Orleans, LA 70130
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70119
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70112
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street
New Orleans, LA 70112

Similar Pages

New Orleans 1 BedroomsNew Orleans 2 Bedrooms
New Orleans Apartments with ParkingNew Orleans Apartments with Pool
New Orleans Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Metairie, LABiloxi, MSSlidell, LAHouma, LACovington, LAGulfport, MSRiver Ridge, LA
Kenner, LAMandeville, LAHarvey, LABayou Cane, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LA
Elmwood, LAWalker, LAEden Isle, LALong Beach, MSDiamondhead, MSBay St. Louis, MS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityCentral Business District
Lower Garden DistrictBayou St. John
French QuarterBywater

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity