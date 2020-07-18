All apartments in New Orleans
Find more places like
4903 Iberville.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Orleans, LA
/
4903 Iberville
Last updated July 18 2020 at 6:07 AM

4903 Iberville

4903 Iberville Street · (504) 862-0100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Orleans
See all
Mid-City
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4903 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA 70119
Mid-City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4903 Iberville have any available units?
4903 Iberville has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
Is 4903 Iberville currently offering any rent specials?
4903 Iberville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4903 Iberville pet-friendly?
No, 4903 Iberville is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 4903 Iberville offer parking?
No, 4903 Iberville does not offer parking.
Does 4903 Iberville have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4903 Iberville does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4903 Iberville have a pool?
No, 4903 Iberville does not have a pool.
Does 4903 Iberville have accessible units?
No, 4903 Iberville does not have accessible units.
Does 4903 Iberville have units with dishwashers?
No, 4903 Iberville does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4903 Iberville have units with air conditioning?
No, 4903 Iberville does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave
New Orleans, LA 70119
Josephine Lofts
427 Jackson Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70130
Rice Mill Lofts
522 Montegut Street
New Orleans, LA 70117
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St
New Orleans, LA 70130
American Can
3700 Orleans Ave
New Orleans, LA 70119
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70112
Lumina
3701 Conti Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street
New Orleans, LA 70112

Similar Pages

New Orleans 1 BedroomsNew Orleans 2 BedroomsNew Orleans Apartments with ParkingNew Orleans Apartments with PoolsNew Orleans Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Metairie, LABiloxi, MSSlidell, LAHouma, LAGulfport, MSKenner, LACovington, LARiver Ridge, LAMandeville, LAHarvey, LABayou Cane, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LAElmwood, LAWalker, LALong Beach, MSJefferson, LAChalmette, LAMarrero, LABay St. Louis, MS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityCentral Business DistrictLower Garden DistrictGert TownBayou St. JohnTulane GravierFrench QuarterBywater

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard UniversityLouisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New OrleansUniversity of Holy Cross