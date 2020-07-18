All apartments in New Orleans
New Orleans, LA
4601 S PRIEUR Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

4601 S PRIEUR Street

4601 South Prieur Street · (504) 327-0888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4601 South Prieur Street, New Orleans, LA 70125
Broadmoor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2924 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
key fob access
Spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath home. Decorative fireplaces & heart of pine flooring. Renovated kitchen w/ 36' commercial range, Samsung Smart Fridge, soft-close cabinets, stone counters, soaring ceilings w/ exposed beams. New windows, wet bar, tankless hot water. Smart Home w/ Control-4 system - automated blinds in master, nest thermostats, automated exterior lights, keyless entry, & home auto. WiFi, security system. Loads of exterior space- balcony, roof top deck, fenced yard, detached garage, drive. owner/agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4601 S PRIEUR Street have any available units?
4601 S PRIEUR Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 4601 S PRIEUR Street have?
Some of 4601 S PRIEUR Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4601 S PRIEUR Street currently offering any rent specials?
4601 S PRIEUR Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 S PRIEUR Street pet-friendly?
No, 4601 S PRIEUR Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 4601 S PRIEUR Street offer parking?
Yes, 4601 S PRIEUR Street offers parking.
Does 4601 S PRIEUR Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4601 S PRIEUR Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 S PRIEUR Street have a pool?
No, 4601 S PRIEUR Street does not have a pool.
Does 4601 S PRIEUR Street have accessible units?
No, 4601 S PRIEUR Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 S PRIEUR Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4601 S PRIEUR Street has units with dishwashers.
