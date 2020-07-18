4601 S PRIEUR Street

Amenities
Spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath home. Decorative fireplaces & heart of pine flooring. Renovated kitchen w/ 36' commercial range, Samsung Smart Fridge, soft-close cabinets, stone counters, soaring ceilings w/ exposed beams. New windows, wet bar, tankless hot water. Smart Home w/ Control-4 system - automated blinds in master, nest thermostats, automated exterior lights, keyless entry, & home auto. WiFi, security system. Loads of exterior space- balcony, roof top deck, fenced yard, detached garage, drive. owner/agent