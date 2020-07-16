All apartments in New Orleans
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4110 St. Bernard Ave.

4110 Saint Bernard Avenue · (504) 866-7000
Location

4110 Saint Bernard Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70122
St. Bernard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4110 St. Bernard Ave. · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
4110 ST BERNARD AV, New Orleans, LA 70124 - Gorgeous apartment with ceramic tile, great living space, central air/heat, well maintained by the Owner, nice location! Must see to appreciate. For more details contact Felicia Conforto at fconforto@latterblumpm.com or by phone at (504) 813-2996. Licensed by the Louisiana Real Estate Commission, USA, with Latter & Blum: Property Management, Inc. 7840 Maple St. New Orleans, LA. 70118. (504) 866-7000.. Prefer by text please,

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5888961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4110 St. Bernard Ave. have any available units?
4110 St. Bernard Ave. has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
Is 4110 St. Bernard Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4110 St. Bernard Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4110 St. Bernard Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4110 St. Bernard Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 4110 St. Bernard Ave. offer parking?
No, 4110 St. Bernard Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 4110 St. Bernard Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4110 St. Bernard Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4110 St. Bernard Ave. have a pool?
No, 4110 St. Bernard Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4110 St. Bernard Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4110 St. Bernard Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4110 St. Bernard Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4110 St. Bernard Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4110 St. Bernard Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4110 St. Bernard Ave. has units with air conditioning.
