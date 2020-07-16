2933 ST. ROCH Avenue

Amenities

Brand New Duplex in Ideal Gentilly Location!

Modern farmhouse, designed and constructed by Avant Garde, on St Roch Ave. Beautiful, tree-lined street minutes from UNO/Lakefront, City Park, and Marigny/Bywater/French Quarter, easy access to I-610 and I-10. Features a spacious floorplan, designer finishes, and off-street parking for two vehicles. Beautiful flooring throughout and generous closet space. Washer/Dryer included and all stainless appliances. Enormous, private backyard with FREE LAWNCARE!