Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction parking stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION UNIT IN A QUIET RESIDENTIAL LOCATION!

BRAND NEW construction in a quiet, residential location! Gorgeous and spacious floorplan. Beautiful finishes and floors throughout, generous closet space, Washer/Dryer included, as well as all stainless appliances (Range, Microwave, Fridge, DIshwasher.) Quick drive to the UNO/Lakefront, City Park, Marigny/Bywater/French Quarter and easy access to the I-610 and I-10. OWNER PAYS LAWN CARE!