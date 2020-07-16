All apartments in New Orleans
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:16 AM

2430 VALENCE Street

2430 Valence Street · (504) 715-7307
Location

2430 Valence Street, New Orleans, LA 70115
Freret

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning 2 bedroom, 1 bath, fully furnished apartment available for 1 - 6 month(s) lease! ALL UTILITIES included. Apartment boasts
beautifully restored hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, exposed brick fireplaces, modern furniture, & large shared
backyard. Amenities include in-unit washer/dryer, gas stove, refrigerator, & dishwasher. Located at the center of the
Freret corridor; surrounded by dining, music venues, & shops. Pets allowed! Owner is a licensed real estate broker. Avail. 9/1/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2430 VALENCE Street have any available units?
2430 VALENCE Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 2430 VALENCE Street have?
Some of 2430 VALENCE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2430 VALENCE Street currently offering any rent specials?
2430 VALENCE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2430 VALENCE Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2430 VALENCE Street is pet friendly.
Does 2430 VALENCE Street offer parking?
No, 2430 VALENCE Street does not offer parking.
Does 2430 VALENCE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2430 VALENCE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2430 VALENCE Street have a pool?
No, 2430 VALENCE Street does not have a pool.
Does 2430 VALENCE Street have accessible units?
No, 2430 VALENCE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2430 VALENCE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2430 VALENCE Street has units with dishwashers.
