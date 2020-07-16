2430 VALENCE Street

Amenities
Stunning 2 bedroom, 1 bath, fully furnished apartment available for 1 - 6 month(s) lease! ALL UTILITIES included. Apartment boasts
beautifully restored hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, exposed brick fireplaces, modern furniture, & large shared
backyard. Amenities include in-unit washer/dryer, gas stove, refrigerator, & dishwasher. Located at the center of the
Freret corridor; surrounded by dining, music venues, & shops. Pets allowed! Owner is a licensed real estate broker. Avail. 9/1/20.