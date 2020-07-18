216 N Miro St.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bike storage key fob access

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE!



Thank you for your interest in MAISON MIRO, Apt 2A.



3-BR / 1-BA Apt Available NOW @ $1,495:



• 1 minute away: BioMedical Corridor; Endymion; Lafitte Greenway

• 2-5 minutes away: Armstrong Park; CBD; French Quarter; I-10; Whole Foods; Zulu

• 1 block from Canal Streetcar Line; short walk to 14 bus lines

• Off-street parking available

• Completely gut renovated Fall 2018

• Central HVAC

• Includes washer/dryer; range; microwave; refrigerator/freezer

• Granite countertops

• Keyless entry locks

• Landscaped common areas

• Bike racks

• Glass doors

• High ceilings; ceiling fans; oversized windows



First, last, deposit required.



Utilities not included; you'd need water (SWBNO) and electric (Entergy).



Pets considered with additional deposit.



PLEASE NOTE: We advise you NOT to apply and pay the credit check fee until you're sure you want the apartment and have contacted us to express your interest. The credit check fee does not go to us, so we cannot refund it if you change your mind.