216 N Miro St.
Home
/
New Orleans, LA
/
216 N Miro St
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:05 AM

216 N Miro St

216 North Miro Street · (504) 555-5555
New Orleans
Tulane - Gravier
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

216 North Miro Street, New Orleans, LA 70119
Tulane - Gravier

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
key fob access
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE!

Thank you for your interest in MAISON MIRO, Apt 2A.

3-BR / 1-BA Apt Available NOW @ $1,495:

• 1 minute away: BioMedical Corridor; Endymion; Lafitte Greenway
• 2-5 minutes away: Armstrong Park; CBD; French Quarter; I-10; Whole Foods; Zulu
• 1 block from Canal Streetcar Line; short walk to 14 bus lines
• Off-street parking available
• Completely gut renovated Fall 2018
• Central HVAC
• Includes washer/dryer; range; microwave; refrigerator/freezer
• Granite countertops
• Keyless entry locks
• Landscaped common areas
• Bike racks
• Glass doors
• High ceilings; ceiling fans; oversized windows

First, last, deposit required.

Utilities not included; you'd need water (SWBNO) and electric (Entergy).

Pets considered with additional deposit.

PLEASE NOTE: We advise you NOT to apply and pay the credit check fee until you're sure you want the apartment and have contacted us to express your interest. The credit check fee does not go to us, so we cannot refund it if you change your mind.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 216 N Miro St have any available units?
216 N Miro St has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 N Miro St have?
Some of 216 N Miro St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 N Miro St currently offering any rent specials?
216 N Miro St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 N Miro St pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 N Miro St is pet friendly.
Does 216 N Miro St offer parking?
Yes, 216 N Miro St offers parking.
Does 216 N Miro St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 N Miro St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 N Miro St have a pool?
No, 216 N Miro St does not have a pool.
Does 216 N Miro St have accessible units?
No, 216 N Miro St does not have accessible units.
Does 216 N Miro St have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 N Miro St does not have units with dishwashers.

