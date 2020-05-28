All apartments in New Orleans
2112 Milan St.
2112 Milan St.

2112 Milan Street · (504) 866-7000
Location

2112 Milan Street, New Orleans, LA 70115
Milan

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2112 Milan St. · Avail. now

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2112 Milan Street., New Orleans, LA. 70115 - Beautiful & Large shotgun apartment, central kitchen, wood floors, rear bedroom, nice bathroom, interior laundry room w/ washer & dryer connections- Nice apartment! Fresh paint. Small pet w/ deposit (no pit bulls or rottweilers) . "Additional $20 Pet Application Fee will be required".Favorable credit & verifiable income. No smoking.Call Lynn McClave at 504-458-7988.This property is offered by a licensed real estate agent in the state of LA. Latter & Blum Property Management.

(RLNE4084732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 Milan St. have any available units?
2112 Milan St. has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
Is 2112 Milan St. currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Milan St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Milan St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2112 Milan St. is pet friendly.
Does 2112 Milan St. offer parking?
No, 2112 Milan St. does not offer parking.
Does 2112 Milan St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 Milan St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Milan St. have a pool?
No, 2112 Milan St. does not have a pool.
Does 2112 Milan St. have accessible units?
No, 2112 Milan St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Milan St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2112 Milan St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2112 Milan St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2112 Milan St. does not have units with air conditioning.
