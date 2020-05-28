2112 Milan St.

Amenities
2112 Milan Street., New Orleans, LA. 70115 - Beautiful & Large shotgun apartment, central kitchen, wood floors, rear bedroom, nice bathroom, interior laundry room w/ washer & dryer connections- Nice apartment! Fresh paint. Small pet w/ deposit (no pit bulls or rottweilers) . "Additional $20 Pet Application Fee will be required".Favorable credit & verifiable income. No smoking.Call Lynn McClave at 504-458-7988.This property is offered by a licensed real estate agent in the state of LA. Latter & Blum Property Management.
(RLNE4084732)