2013 S Liberty St. - 09
2013 S Liberty St. - 09

2013 South Liberty Street · (504) 608-1547
Location

2013 South Liberty Street, New Orleans, LA 70113
Central City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Third floor unit, gated building with gated parking, security cameras, granit counter tops, central air and heat, all electric, water included in the rent, hook-ups for a stackable washer and dryer
Completely renovated 12 unit gated complex located within walking distance to both the CBD, St Charles avenue and Mardi Gras, hip O.C. Haley Blvd, and 1 block to Zulu parade! Each unit features 2BR/1BA, all appliances, higher end kitchens with granite countertops, laminate floors, private bedrooms, and available off-street parking. Lots of renovations int he area and central location make this a great opportunity! Interested in a private showing, contact us today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

