2013 S Liberty St. - 09

Amenities
Third floor unit, gated building with gated parking, security cameras, granit counter tops, central air and heat, all electric, water included in the rent, hook-ups for a stackable washer and dryer
Completely renovated 12 unit gated complex located within walking distance to both the CBD, St Charles avenue and Mardi Gras, hip O.C. Haley Blvd, and 1 block to Zulu parade! Each unit features 2BR/1BA, all appliances, higher end kitchens with granite countertops, laminate floors, private bedrooms, and available off-street parking. Lots of renovations int he area and central location make this a great opportunity! Interested in a private showing, contact us today!