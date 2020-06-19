All apartments in New Orleans
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

1720 UPPERLINE Street

1720 Upperline Street · (504) 352-3303
Location

1720 Upperline Street, New Orleans, LA 70115
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1572 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
AVAILABLE FURNISHED ONLY 7/1/-9/30/2020. Beautiful private cottage in an amazing Uptown location! This 1 bed, 1.5 bath home features 12' ceilings, wood floors, crown molding, 2 fireplaces with handsome mantles plus a side porch & slate patio with lush gardens! Formal living room, library & open dining offer lots of options for entertaining or just hanging out. Only 1.5 blocks off St. Charles Ave. & a few blocks to nearby restaurants, coffee, grocery, wine, cheese, ice cream, the Prytania Theater & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 UPPERLINE Street have any available units?
1720 UPPERLINE Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 1720 UPPERLINE Street have?
Some of 1720 UPPERLINE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 UPPERLINE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1720 UPPERLINE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 UPPERLINE Street pet-friendly?
No, 1720 UPPERLINE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 1720 UPPERLINE Street offer parking?
No, 1720 UPPERLINE Street does not offer parking.
Does 1720 UPPERLINE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1720 UPPERLINE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 UPPERLINE Street have a pool?
No, 1720 UPPERLINE Street does not have a pool.
Does 1720 UPPERLINE Street have accessible units?
No, 1720 UPPERLINE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 UPPERLINE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1720 UPPERLINE Street has units with dishwashers.
