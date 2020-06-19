1720 UPPERLINE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities media room

AVAILABLE FURNISHED ONLY 7/1/-9/30/2020. Beautiful private cottage in an amazing Uptown location! This 1 bed, 1.5 bath home features 12' ceilings, wood floors, crown molding, 2 fireplaces with handsome mantles plus a side porch & slate patio with lush gardens! Formal living room, library & open dining offer lots of options for entertaining or just hanging out. Only 1.5 blocks off St. Charles Ave. & a few blocks to nearby restaurants, coffee, grocery, wine, cheese, ice cream, the Prytania Theater & more.