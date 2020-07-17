1712 ORETHA CASTLE HALEY Boulevard

Amenities
Sophisticated & sleek, extra spacious 1 bed/1 bath furnished unit above The Ashe Cultural Arts Center. Soaring windows & top floor location offer panoramic views. Great walkability to restaurants & shops on OC Haley as well as St. Charles Avenue & the famed street car line. Unit offers parking, in-unit laundry & tasteful, engaging Mid-Century Modern decor & vibe. 10 minutes from FQ & short distance to CBD, Mercedes Benz Superdome & Medical Corridor. Lease term is flexible. Inquire for further details.