Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:16 AM

1712 ORETHA CASTLE HALEY Boulevard

1712 Oretha C Haley Boulevard · (504) 453-2277
Location

1712 Oretha C Haley Boulevard, New Orleans, LA 70113
Central City

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$1,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1228 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
elevator
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Sophisticated & sleek, extra spacious 1 bed/1 bath furnished unit above The Ashe Cultural Arts Center. Soaring windows & top floor location offer panoramic views. Great walkability to restaurants & shops on OC Haley as well as St. Charles Avenue & the famed street car line. Unit offers parking, in-unit laundry & tasteful, engaging Mid-Century Modern decor & vibe. 10 minutes from FQ & short distance to CBD, Mercedes Benz Superdome & Medical Corridor. Lease term is flexible. Inquire for further details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 ORETHA CASTLE HALEY Boulevard have any available units?
1712 ORETHA CASTLE HALEY Boulevard has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 1712 ORETHA CASTLE HALEY Boulevard have?
Some of 1712 ORETHA CASTLE HALEY Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1712 ORETHA CASTLE HALEY Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1712 ORETHA CASTLE HALEY Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 ORETHA CASTLE HALEY Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1712 ORETHA CASTLE HALEY Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 1712 ORETHA CASTLE HALEY Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1712 ORETHA CASTLE HALEY Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1712 ORETHA CASTLE HALEY Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1712 ORETHA CASTLE HALEY Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 ORETHA CASTLE HALEY Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1712 ORETHA CASTLE HALEY Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1712 ORETHA CASTLE HALEY Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1712 ORETHA CASTLE HALEY Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 ORETHA CASTLE HALEY Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1712 ORETHA CASTLE HALEY Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
