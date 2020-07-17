All apartments in New Orleans
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:16 AM

1626 NAPOLEON Avenue

1626 Napoleon Avenue · (504) 417-5131
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1626 Napoleon Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70115
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1164 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
LOCATION, LOCATION!! One block from St. Charles Avenue. Lease includes weekly cleaning services, all utilities and cable! Newly renovated FULLY FURNISHED condo in gated community. Updated kitchen with BRAND NEW appliances, 2 large bedrooms and 2 full and 1 half bathrooms. Amenities: NOLA inspired artwork, full size washer/dryer, balcony and private large patio with furniture, TWO reserved parking spots, BOSE sound system, full bar, new flooring and bedding, custom drapes, new AC and smoke detectors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1626 NAPOLEON Avenue have any available units?
1626 NAPOLEON Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 1626 NAPOLEON Avenue have?
Some of 1626 NAPOLEON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1626 NAPOLEON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1626 NAPOLEON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1626 NAPOLEON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1626 NAPOLEON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 1626 NAPOLEON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1626 NAPOLEON Avenue offers parking.
Does 1626 NAPOLEON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1626 NAPOLEON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1626 NAPOLEON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1626 NAPOLEON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1626 NAPOLEON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1626 NAPOLEON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1626 NAPOLEON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1626 NAPOLEON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
