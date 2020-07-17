1626 NAPOLEON Avenue

Amenities
LOCATION, LOCATION!! One block from St. Charles Avenue. Lease includes weekly cleaning services, all utilities and cable! Newly renovated FULLY FURNISHED condo in gated community. Updated kitchen with BRAND NEW appliances, 2 large bedrooms and 2 full and 1 half bathrooms. Amenities: NOLA inspired artwork, full size washer/dryer, balcony and private large patio with furniture, TWO reserved parking spots, BOSE sound system, full bar, new flooring and bedding, custom drapes, new AC and smoke detectors.