Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bright, renovated Garden District apartment! One bedroom, one bath, upper-rear unit in a historical building on The Avenue. High ceilings, wood floors throughout, exposed brick decorative fireplace, modern kitchen with marble counters and bar seating, light filled bath with glass enclosed shower and private washer/dryer in unit. Can't beat the location- corner of St. Charles and Sixth. Pets considered on a case by case basis with deposit on approval.