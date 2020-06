Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking new construction

New New New, perfect for a corporate rental. This Dublex is a new construction, New Orleans charm combined with modern must haves: wood floors, marble counters, ss appliances, charming balconies front and back, driveway for off street parking. The property is located 2 blocks from Whole Foods and the historic street car line. 3 independent bedrooms / 2 baths, open concept floor plan.



Pictures Coming Soon-Do Not Miss Out-Short Term Leasing Available.