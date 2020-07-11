All apartments in New Orleans
1201 Canal
1201 Canal

1201 Canal Street · (504) 645-5016
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1201 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70112
Central Business District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 230 · Avail. now

$1,400

Studio · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Unit 420 · Avail. now

$1,400

Studio · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 402 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,425

Studio · 1 Bath · 721 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1201 Canal.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
gym
business center
Experience the comfort and luxury of living in downtown New Orleans. The, centrally-located, 1201 Canal Apartments offer true hotel-style amenities and an urban living experience of a new level, nestled within the fully renovated historic Krauss department store.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1201 Canal have any available units?
1201 Canal has 6 units available starting at $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 Canal have?
Some of 1201 Canal's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Canal currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Canal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Canal pet-friendly?
No, 1201 Canal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 1201 Canal offer parking?
Yes, 1201 Canal offers parking.
Does 1201 Canal have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1201 Canal offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Canal have a pool?
Yes, 1201 Canal has a pool.
Does 1201 Canal have accessible units?
No, 1201 Canal does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Canal have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 Canal does not have units with dishwashers.

