Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Double in Riverbend area. Reno 11 years ago, central AC/Heat, all new lighting, new cabinets, granite countertops, exposed fireplace in kitchen, new appliances, high ceilings throughout, nice patio. 2 bedrooms plus bonus room, full bath up and half down. Walk to Maple Street & Riverbend area. Owner provides lawn maintenance.

NO SMOKING - NO PETS - NO EXCEPTIONS - NO SHED ACCESS-NO UNDER GRADS.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZP9uN5L614&feature=youtu.be