Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Moss Bluff with 2 living areas, vaulted ceiling in the den with fireplace. Home has nice size yard that is fenced and has outside storage. Pets are allowed with $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 308 Tupelo Ln have any available units?
308 Tupelo Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moss Bluff, LA.
What amenities does 308 Tupelo Ln have?
Some of 308 Tupelo Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Tupelo Ln currently offering any rent specials?
308 Tupelo Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Tupelo Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 Tupelo Ln is pet friendly.
Does 308 Tupelo Ln offer parking?
Yes, 308 Tupelo Ln offers parking.
Does 308 Tupelo Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Tupelo Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Tupelo Ln have a pool?
No, 308 Tupelo Ln does not have a pool.
Does 308 Tupelo Ln have accessible units?
No, 308 Tupelo Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Tupelo Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 Tupelo Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Tupelo Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 308 Tupelo Ln has units with air conditioning.