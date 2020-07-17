All apartments in Monticello
Find more places like 12832 Canterbury Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monticello, LA
/
12832 Canterbury Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

12832 Canterbury Drive

12832 Canterbury Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12832 Canterbury Drive, Monticello, LA 70814
Monticello

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5872895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12832 Canterbury Drive have any available units?
12832 Canterbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monticello, LA.
Is 12832 Canterbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12832 Canterbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12832 Canterbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12832 Canterbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monticello.
Does 12832 Canterbury Drive offer parking?
No, 12832 Canterbury Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12832 Canterbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12832 Canterbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12832 Canterbury Drive have a pool?
No, 12832 Canterbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12832 Canterbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 12832 Canterbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12832 Canterbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12832 Canterbury Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12832 Canterbury Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12832 Canterbury Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baton Rouge, LADenham Springs, LAGonzales, LAZachary, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LA
Inniswold, LAWalker, LAAddis, LAGardere, LAOld Jefferson, LACentral, LA
Prairieville, LAVillage St. George, LAOak Hills Place, LAWestminster, LAPonchatoula, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady UniversityBaton Rouge Community College
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
Nicholls State University