Covington Square Apartments

From the moment you arrive, you will feel at home at Covington Square. Our one and two bedroom apartments and oversized two bedroom town homes create a unique community to suit the needs of anyone looking for a new place to call home. Some floor plans offer washer & dryer connections, skylights, vaulted ceilings, elegant mirrored accents and a private patio or balcony. We also offer covered parking within our gated community. Relax around one of our two sparkling swimming pools, each with their own BBQ area. Enjoy unsurpassed customer service from our caring and attentive staff.