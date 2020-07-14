All apartments in Metairie
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:13 AM

Covington Square Apartments

4828 Zenith St · (504) 370-0427
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4828 Zenith St, Metairie, LA 70001
Harvard Estates

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-230 · Avail. Jul 31

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 02-133 · Avail. Jul 31

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 14-203 · Avail. now

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12-308 · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 08-201 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,150

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit 10-204 · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1025 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Covington Square Apartments.

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
From the moment you arrive, you will feel at home at Covington Square. Our one and two bedroom apartments and oversized two bedroom town homes create a unique community to suit the needs of anyone looking for a new place to call home. Some floor plans offer washer & dryer connections, skylights, vaulted ceilings, elegant mirrored accents and a private patio or balcony. We also offer covered parking within our gated community. Relax around one of our two sparkling swimming pools, each with their own BBQ area. Enjoy unsurpassed customer service from our caring and attentive staff.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Covington Square Apartments have any available units?
Covington Square Apartments has 9 units available starting at $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Covington Square Apartments have?
Some of Covington Square Apartments's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Covington Square Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Covington Square Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Covington Square Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Covington Square Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Metairie.
Does Covington Square Apartments offer parking?
No, Covington Square Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Covington Square Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Covington Square Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Covington Square Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Covington Square Apartments has a pool.
Does Covington Square Apartments have accessible units?
No, Covington Square Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Covington Square Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Covington Square Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Covington Square Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Covington Square Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
