Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated range Property Amenities courtyard playground pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments

We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Move-in savings of up to $350! Ask about our renovations!* Canterbury Squares newly renovated apartments are ready to welcome you home in style. Our two bedroom townhomes have granite countertops and custom cabinetry, over-sized floor plans, full size washers and dryers, self-cleaning ovens, large patios perfect for entertaining, beautiful New Orleans style courtyards, two swimming pools and a playground area. Canterbury Square is centrally located in Metairie, LA, just minutes from Interstate 10 and Veterans Blvd. Residents who live in this unique residential neighborhood enjoy easy access to Clearview and Lakeside shopping centers, downtown New Orleans, local restaurants, and more. Charming best describes this beautiful property hidden in a tranquil setting. If you are looking for a new place to call home in a very walkable area, we know you'll be happy if you choose Canterbury Square.