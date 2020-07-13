All apartments in Metairie
Find more places like Canterbury Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Metairie, LA
/
Canterbury Square
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Canterbury Square

3127 Transcontinental Dr · (256) 448-8627
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Contact us today to schedule your tour! Move-in savings of up to $400! Ask about our renovations!*
Browse Similar Places
Metairie
See all
Clearview-Transcontinental
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3127 Transcontinental Dr, Metairie, LA 70006
Clearview-Transcontinental

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3117C · Avail. now

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 3116D · Avail. now

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 3108C · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Canterbury Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
cc payments
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Move-in savings of up to $350! Ask about our renovations!* Canterbury Squares newly renovated apartments are ready to welcome you home in style. Our two bedroom townhomes have granite countertops and custom cabinetry, over-sized floor plans, full size washers and dryers, self-cleaning ovens, large patios perfect for entertaining, beautiful New Orleans style courtyards, two swimming pools and a playground area. Canterbury Square is centrally located in Metairie, LA, just minutes from Interstate 10 and Veterans Blvd. Residents who live in this unique residential neighborhood enjoy easy access to Clearview and Lakeside shopping centers, downtown New Orleans, local restaurants, and more. Charming best describes this beautiful property hidden in a tranquil setting. If you are looking for a new place to call home in a very walkable area, we know you'll be happy if you choose Canterbury Square.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Flexible
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: Two Bedrooms are $350, and Three Bedrooms are $400
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300- $600
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $15/month 1 pet; $25/month 2 pets
restrictions: Each individual pet may not exceed 20 pounds in weight full grown. Restricted dog breeds include any dogs which are partial, or full, Pit Bull, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, English Bull Terrier, Chow Chow, Rottweiler, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Doberman, Alaskan Malamutes, Huskies, Presa Canario, Saint Bernard, Great Dane, Akita, German Shepherd or Boxer. 1st Lake reserves the right to restrict any other breed or animal.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Canterbury Square have any available units?
Canterbury Square has 4 units available starting at $1,170 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Canterbury Square have?
Some of Canterbury Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Canterbury Square currently offering any rent specials?
Canterbury Square is offering the following rent specials: We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Contact us today to schedule your tour! Move-in savings of up to $400! Ask about our renovations!*
Is Canterbury Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Canterbury Square is pet friendly.
Does Canterbury Square offer parking?
Yes, Canterbury Square offers parking.
Does Canterbury Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Canterbury Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Canterbury Square have a pool?
Yes, Canterbury Square has a pool.
Does Canterbury Square have accessible units?
No, Canterbury Square does not have accessible units.
Does Canterbury Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Canterbury Square has units with dishwashers.
Does Canterbury Square have units with air conditioning?
No, Canterbury Square does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in Canterbury Square?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bonne Vie II
3420 Edenborn Ave
Metairie, LA 70002
Camelot Court
3710 Lilac Ln
Metairie, LA 70001
Covington Square Apartments
4828 Zenith St
Metairie, LA 70001
Parktowne Townhomes
4960 York St
Metairie, LA 70001
White Water Creek
6826 Veterans Memorial Blvd
Metairie, LA 70003
Marina Vista
1555 Lake Avenue
Metairie, LA 70005

Similar Pages

Metairie 1 BedroomsMetairie 2 Bedrooms
Metairie Apartments with BalconyMetairie Pet Friendly Places
Metairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Orleans, LASlidell, LAHouma, LACovington, LARiver Ridge, LAKenner, LA
Mandeville, LAHarvey, LABayou Cane, LAGonzales, LAThibodaux, LA
Hammond, LAElmwood, LAWalker, LAPrairieville, LAEden Isle, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity