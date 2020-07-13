Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:36 AM

127 Apartments for rent in Merrydale, LA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Merrydale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv...

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Victoria Farms
6680 Hanks Dr
6680 Hanks Drive, Merrydale, LA
1 Bedroom
$425
RENT SPECIAL OFFERED!!! Affordable Apartments for rent in Baton Rouge Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5683221)
Results within 1 mile of Merrydale
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated February 13 at 04:26pm
7 Units Available
Brookstown
Port Royal
6454 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$845
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$978
1185 sqft
Port Royal Apartments is located at 6454 Airline Hwy Baton Rouge, LA and is managed by Latter & Blum Property Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brookstown
4747 Annette St
4747 Annette Street, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$450
Affordable apartments for rent in Baton Rouge No Pets Allowed (RLNE5683260)
Results within 5 miles of Merrydale
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
39 Units Available
Eden Park
Provincial and The Crillon Apartments
1201 N Foster Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$740
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1873 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at Provincial & The Crillion Apartments. Both of our communities have the ability to provide you with everything you could possibly need.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
14 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$1,140
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1164 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
$
5 Units Available
Downtown
Lake Towers
999 N 9th St, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$800
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
Walk to Arsenal Park and enjoy views of Capitol Lake. Downtown community featuring units with open floor plans, wood tone flooring, contemporary lighting fixtures and expansive windows.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
5 Units Available
Old Goodwood
The Patrician
5000 Claycut Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1850 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Patrician in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
13 Units Available
Shenandoah
Regency Club
11555 Southfork Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$800
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
950 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with tennis and volleyball courts, two swimming pools, grilling areas, and a resident fitness center. Close to the Mall of Louisiana and LSU.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
11 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Cypress Park
10318 Celtic Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$910
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1261 sqft
Discover Cypress Park Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a lush oasis tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. At Cypress Park, you can surround yourself with the warm and friendly atmosphere of home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
10 Units Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
Millennium Towne Center
6810 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Urban-style apartments with exposed ductwork, track lighting, and 10-foot ceilings. Ample property amenities, including a gym, theater, pool, and cyber cafe. Shop and dine at Towne Center at Cedar Lodge. Near I-10 and I-12.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
13 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Hampton Court Apartments
2424 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$785
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Known as Louisiana's best kept secret, Hampton Court offers affordable apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
3 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Warwick
8001 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Warwick in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
7 Units Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
Jefferson Place
7975 N Jefferson Place Circle, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1582 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, because you've found it at Jefferson Place.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
13 Units Available
Sherwood Forest
Broadmoor Plantation
10530 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$620
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1406 sqft
Conveniently Located Apartments In Baton Rouge, Louisiana Welcome to Broadmoor Plantation Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
11 Units Available
Cortana - Villa Del Rey
Mirage Villa Apartments
9895 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$585
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
1100 sqft
Enjoy fine living at The Mirage Villa Apartments were customer service comes first. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartments. We have card operated laundry facilities on every floor and balconies or patios with select units.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
5 Units Available
Tara
Normandy Village
7878 Lasalle Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$765
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1000 sqft
Normandy Village has a beautiful large pool open year round for your enjoyment and relaxation. GREAT location near Towne Center with easy access to I-10 and I-12!.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 10 at 02:09pm
$
1 Unit Available
Old Goodwood
Parc at Mid City
1100 S Foster Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parc at Mid City in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
3 Units Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
Bienville Towers
2100 College Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$800
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bienville Towers in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor
1034 Elizabeth Dr.
1034 Elizabeth Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2100 sqft
3 Bedroom House In Broadmoor With Large Bonus Building in Backyard - Subdivision: Broadmoor 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 2,100 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 1,500.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,500.00 PET DEPOSIT: $250.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Goodwood
4900 Claycut Place Unit #6
4900 Clay Cut Road, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bd/2 Ba condo for lease. MUST SEE! - AVAILABLE FOR RENT IN MAY Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment in Mid-City. Walk to dozens of nice restaurants and bars.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fairwood
14033 Stone Gate Dr.
14033 Stone Gate Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2144 sqft
14033 Stone Gate Dr. Available 08/07/20 Newer 4 bedroom house off Old Hammond $1895/mo. - INCREDIBLE NEW SUBDIVISION CONVENIENT TO I-12 AND OLD HAMMOND! GREAT FLOOR-PLAN WITH AN EXTRA LARGE KITCHEN AND LIVING AREA OPEN TO FORMAL DINING OR DEN AREA.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor
1820 Carolyn Sue
1820 Unit 6 Carolyn Sue Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1820 Carolyn Sue Available 08/31/20 Colliston Condos - Where else can you find a beautiful home in the city, that also has the perks of being on a private road? Look no further than this stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo! Complete with a beautiful,

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sherwood Forest
429 Kimmeridge Dr.
429 Kimmeridge Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2600 sqft
Huge Newly Renovated Home - This home has an open floor plan AND 2600 square feet. It is 4bd/2.5 ba with a formal dining room/living room and a man cave.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
North Sherwood Forest
2150 North Sherwood Forest Drive
2150 Bldg 11b N Sherwood Forest Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$695
1187 sqft
Location! Location! 1187 square foot, 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment on 2nd floor conveniently located near Florida Blvd and Choctaw.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Merrydale, LA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Merrydale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

