All apartments in Livingston County
Find more places like
33991 Renee Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Livingston County, LA
/
33991 Renee Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM
Find Out More
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
33991 Renee Ave
33991 Renee Avenue
·
(225) 389-6860 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
33991 Renee Avenue, Livingston County, LA 70706
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent
3 Bedrooms
Unit 33991 Renee Ave · Avail. Aug 7
$1,425
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
33991 Renee Ave Available 08/07/20 -
(RLNE5903195)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 33991 Renee Ave have any available units?
33991 Renee Ave has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 33991 Renee Ave currently offering any rent specials?
33991 Renee Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33991 Renee Ave pet-friendly?
No, 33991 Renee Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Livingston County
.
Does 33991 Renee Ave offer parking?
No, 33991 Renee Ave does not offer parking.
Does 33991 Renee Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33991 Renee Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33991 Renee Ave have a pool?
No, 33991 Renee Ave does not have a pool.
Does 33991 Renee Ave have accessible units?
No, 33991 Renee Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 33991 Renee Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 33991 Renee Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33991 Renee Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 33991 Renee Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
