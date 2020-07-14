All apartments in Lincoln County
752 Stable Rd.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

752 Stable Rd.

752 Stable Road · (318) 242-0000 ext. 2
Location

752 Stable Road, Lincoln County, LA 71270

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 752 Stable Rd. · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1720 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 3 Bed 2 Bath Home with Fenced in Back Yard! - Spacious 3 bed 2 bath home. Features a large fenced in back yard with covered patio perfect for entertaining. To schedule a viewing of RE/MAX Results Realty Rental Properties please visit our website MyResultsRentals.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, our property manager will contact you about the showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5074721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 752 Stable Rd. have any available units?
752 Stable Rd. has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 752 Stable Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
752 Stable Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 Stable Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 752 Stable Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincoln County.
Does 752 Stable Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 752 Stable Rd. offers parking.
Does 752 Stable Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 752 Stable Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 Stable Rd. have a pool?
No, 752 Stable Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 752 Stable Rd. have accessible units?
No, 752 Stable Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 752 Stable Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 752 Stable Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 752 Stable Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 752 Stable Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
