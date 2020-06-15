All apartments in Laplace
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:04 AM

345 Fairview Drive

345 Fairview Drive · (504) 494-1060
Location

345 Fairview Drive, Laplace, LA 70068

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in La Place. Amenities included: central air, central heat, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, yard, attached garage, partio, ceramic tiles , parking , partio, ceramic tiles , parking , big backyard, and big backyard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,300/month rent. $1,300 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 Fairview Drive have any available units?
345 Fairview Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 345 Fairview Drive have?
Some of 345 Fairview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 Fairview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
345 Fairview Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Fairview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 345 Fairview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 345 Fairview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 345 Fairview Drive does offer parking.
Does 345 Fairview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 345 Fairview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Fairview Drive have a pool?
No, 345 Fairview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 345 Fairview Drive have accessible units?
No, 345 Fairview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Fairview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 Fairview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 345 Fairview Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 345 Fairview Drive has units with air conditioning.
