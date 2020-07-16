Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Laplace
Find more places like 1625 WILLIAMSBURG Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Laplace, LA
/
1625 WILLIAMSBURG Drive
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1625 WILLIAMSBURG Drive
1625 Williamsburg Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1625 Williamsburg Drive, Laplace, LA 70068
Amenities
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Garage was converted to a 4th bedroom. Has a bonus room as well
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1625 WILLIAMSBURG Drive have any available units?
1625 WILLIAMSBURG Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Laplace, LA
.
Is 1625 WILLIAMSBURG Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1625 WILLIAMSBURG Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 WILLIAMSBURG Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1625 WILLIAMSBURG Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Laplace
.
Does 1625 WILLIAMSBURG Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1625 WILLIAMSBURG Drive offers parking.
Does 1625 WILLIAMSBURG Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1625 WILLIAMSBURG Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 WILLIAMSBURG Drive have a pool?
No, 1625 WILLIAMSBURG Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1625 WILLIAMSBURG Drive have accessible units?
No, 1625 WILLIAMSBURG Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 WILLIAMSBURG Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1625 WILLIAMSBURG Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1625 WILLIAMSBURG Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1625 WILLIAMSBURG Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Baton Rouge, LA
New Orleans, LA
Metairie, LA
Slidell, LA
Houma, LA
Kenner, LA
Covington, LA
River Ridge, LA
Denham Springs, LA
Mandeville, LA
Harvey, LA
Gonzales, LA
Bayou Cane, LA
Thibodaux, LA
Hammond, LA
Elmwood, LA
Inniswold, LA
Walker, LA
Jefferson, LA
Marrero, LA
Ponchatoula, LA
Gretna, LA
Prairieville, LA
Chalmette, LA
Old Jefferson, LA
Central, LA
Village St. George, LA
Oak Hills Place, LA
Westminster, LA
Gardere, LA
Apartments Near Colleges
Delgado Community College
Dillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New Orleans
Loyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross