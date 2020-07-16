All apartments in Laplace
1625 WILLIAMSBURG Drive
1625 WILLIAMSBURG Drive

1625 Williamsburg Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1625 Williamsburg Drive, Laplace, LA 70068

Amenities

garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Garage was converted to a 4th bedroom. Has a bonus room as well

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 WILLIAMSBURG Drive have any available units?
1625 WILLIAMSBURG Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laplace, LA.
Is 1625 WILLIAMSBURG Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1625 WILLIAMSBURG Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 WILLIAMSBURG Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1625 WILLIAMSBURG Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laplace.
Does 1625 WILLIAMSBURG Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1625 WILLIAMSBURG Drive offers parking.
Does 1625 WILLIAMSBURG Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1625 WILLIAMSBURG Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 WILLIAMSBURG Drive have a pool?
No, 1625 WILLIAMSBURG Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1625 WILLIAMSBURG Drive have accessible units?
No, 1625 WILLIAMSBURG Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 WILLIAMSBURG Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1625 WILLIAMSBURG Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1625 WILLIAMSBURG Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1625 WILLIAMSBURG Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
