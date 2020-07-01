All apartments in Lake Charles
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Village Green

2700 Ernest Street ·
Location

2700 Ernest Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 147 · Avail. Sep 9

$699

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 345 · Avail. Sep 1

$799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1098 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 360 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1386 sqft

Unit 158 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village Green.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
gym
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Experience the comfort and convenience of living at Village Green Apartments. Here youll find the ease of suburban life in an unbeatable location at the center of it all in Lake Charles, LA. Our pet-friendly one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes are designed to cater to your unique lifestyle. With bright and airy floor plans, concierge-style services, and air-conditioned homes, youll have everything you need right at your fingertips. Just minutes from restaurants, shops, and entertainment, our location makes enjoying life in Southwest LA simple to do.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Village Green have any available units?
Village Green has 4 units available starting at $699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Village Green have?
Some of Village Green's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village Green currently offering any rent specials?
Village Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village Green pet-friendly?
Yes, Village Green is pet friendly.
Does Village Green offer parking?
No, Village Green does not offer parking.
Does Village Green have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Village Green offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Village Green have a pool?
Yes, Village Green has a pool.
Does Village Green have accessible units?
No, Village Green does not have accessible units.
Does Village Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village Green has units with dishwashers.
Does Village Green have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Village Green has units with air conditioning.
