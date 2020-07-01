Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool gym on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse hot tub internet access tennis court

Experience the comfort and convenience of living at Village Green Apartments. Here youll find the ease of suburban life in an unbeatable location at the center of it all in Lake Charles, LA. Our pet-friendly one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes are designed to cater to your unique lifestyle. With bright and airy floor plans, concierge-style services, and air-conditioned homes, youll have everything you need right at your fingertips. Just minutes from restaurants, shops, and entertainment, our location makes enjoying life in Southwest LA simple to do.