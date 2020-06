Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking

History and charm are abound in this home located in Downtown Lake Charles. This 3 bedroom/3 bath home features a great room, music/library, dining room, sun/garden room, step saver kitchen with breakfast area and butlers pantry decked in cedar. The master bedroom has a large master closet (10' x 16'). This is a must see home. NO PETS

Please contact Tony Cornner at 337-802-3493 for more information and to set up a showing.