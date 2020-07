Amenities

A 1/1 apartment near Mcneese. Rent is $699 with water, sewer and trash paid. All that needs to be paid is rent and electricity! Deposit is $600 and the application fee is $45. Apartment is approx. 700 sq ft and includes a refrigerator, range, dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Please call 337-660-6606 to schedule an appointment!