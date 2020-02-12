All apartments in Lake Charles
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:37 PM

4330 Kirkman Street - 4

4330 Kirkman Street · (337) 660-6606
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Lake Charles
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

4330 Kirkman Street, Lake Charles, LA 70607

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Walking distance to McNeese State University!!!
Can split deposit into 2 payments if application qualifies!
~$899 rent, $800 deposit, $45 application fee~
4330 Kirkman St. Apt 4 Lake Charles, La 70607
Please call 337-660-6606 to schedule a viewing today.

This freshly painted townhome/condo is regularly $899 monthly with a $800 deposit and a $45 application fee.
Includes washer/dryer hookups.
We pay for water, sewer and trash so you would just have the electricity transferred into your name.
Please call 337-660-6606 to schedule a viewing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4330 Kirkman Street - 4 have any available units?
4330 Kirkman Street - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Charles, LA.
What amenities does 4330 Kirkman Street - 4 have?
Some of 4330 Kirkman Street - 4's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4330 Kirkman Street - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
4330 Kirkman Street - 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4330 Kirkman Street - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 4330 Kirkman Street - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Charles.
Does 4330 Kirkman Street - 4 offer parking?
No, 4330 Kirkman Street - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 4330 Kirkman Street - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4330 Kirkman Street - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4330 Kirkman Street - 4 have a pool?
No, 4330 Kirkman Street - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 4330 Kirkman Street - 4 have accessible units?
No, 4330 Kirkman Street - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4330 Kirkman Street - 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4330 Kirkman Street - 4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4330 Kirkman Street - 4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4330 Kirkman Street - 4 has units with air conditioning.
McNeese State University
