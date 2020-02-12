4330 Kirkman Street - 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Walking distance to McNeese State University!!!

Can split deposit into 2 payments if application qualifies!

4330 Kirkman St. Apt 4 Lake Charles, La 70607

This freshly painted townhome/condo is regularly $899 monthly with a $800 deposit and a $45 application fee.

We pay for water, sewer and trash so you would just have the electricity transferred into your name.

Please call 337-660-6606 to schedule a viewing today.