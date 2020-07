Amenities

A 1/1 apartment that is walking distance from Mcneese with a waterfront view of Contraband Bayou! $699 monthly with a $600 deposit and a $45 application fee. Includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher! We pay for water, sewer and trash so you would just have the electricity transferred into your name. Please call 337-660-6606 to schedule a showing today!