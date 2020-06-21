All apartments in Lake Charles
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

4141 Benoit Lane - 09

4141 Benoit Lane · (337) 842-8408
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4141 Benoit Lane, Lake Charles, LA 70605

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
new construction
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, UPSCALE LIVING IN SOUTH LAKE CHARLES!!
2 bedrooms, 2 baths, with hardwood floors, granite, and a spacious, open floor plan. Located in the heart of Lake Charles, near shops, restaurants, schools, and casinos. Easy access to the interstate, and in the Barbe school district.
Brand New Construction! Luxury living in South Lake Charles. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, wood floors, granite, great upgrades! . Centrally located near shopping, restaurants, and schools, and located in the Barbe school district. Furnished units upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4141 Benoit Lane - 09 have any available units?
4141 Benoit Lane - 09 has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4141 Benoit Lane - 09 have?
Some of 4141 Benoit Lane - 09's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4141 Benoit Lane - 09 currently offering any rent specials?
4141 Benoit Lane - 09 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4141 Benoit Lane - 09 pet-friendly?
No, 4141 Benoit Lane - 09 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Charles.
Does 4141 Benoit Lane - 09 offer parking?
No, 4141 Benoit Lane - 09 does not offer parking.
Does 4141 Benoit Lane - 09 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4141 Benoit Lane - 09 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4141 Benoit Lane - 09 have a pool?
No, 4141 Benoit Lane - 09 does not have a pool.
Does 4141 Benoit Lane - 09 have accessible units?
No, 4141 Benoit Lane - 09 does not have accessible units.
Does 4141 Benoit Lane - 09 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4141 Benoit Lane - 09 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4141 Benoit Lane - 09 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4141 Benoit Lane - 09 has units with air conditioning.
