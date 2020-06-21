3703 Common Street - 11

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

3703 Common St. Townhome #11

$999 rent, $1000 deposit (can split into 2 payments), $45 application

Call 337-660-6606 to schedule a viewing today!



Check out these townhomes that are close to McNeese State University, restaurants on Ryan st, and so much more. Each unit has a similar floor plan. All are 2 bedrooms, 1.5bath, & approx. 1100sq ft. Each townhouse has granite counter tops, brand new stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood flooring, washer & dryer hookups, personal concrete porch, and so much more. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of your future home! 337-660-6606

Close to McNeese University, well lit at night, and plenty of parking etc