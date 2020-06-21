All apartments in Lake Charles
3703 Common Street - 11

3703 Common Street · (337) 527-5547
Location

3703 Common Street, Lake Charles, LA 70607

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1010 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
3703 Common St. Townhome #11
$999 rent, $1000 deposit (can split into 2 payments), $45 application
Call 337-660-6606 to schedule a viewing today!

Check out these townhomes that are close to McNeese State University, restaurants on Ryan st, and so much more. Each unit has a similar floor plan. All are 2 bedrooms, 1.5bath, & approx. 1100sq ft. Each townhouse has granite counter tops, brand new stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood flooring, washer & dryer hookups, personal concrete porch, and so much more. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of your future home! 337-660-6606
Close to McNeese University, well lit at night, and plenty of parking etc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3703 Common Street - 11 have any available units?
3703 Common Street - 11 has a unit available for $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3703 Common Street - 11 have?
Some of 3703 Common Street - 11's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3703 Common Street - 11 currently offering any rent specials?
3703 Common Street - 11 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3703 Common Street - 11 pet-friendly?
No, 3703 Common Street - 11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Charles.
Does 3703 Common Street - 11 offer parking?
Yes, 3703 Common Street - 11 does offer parking.
Does 3703 Common Street - 11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3703 Common Street - 11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3703 Common Street - 11 have a pool?
No, 3703 Common Street - 11 does not have a pool.
Does 3703 Common Street - 11 have accessible units?
No, 3703 Common Street - 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 3703 Common Street - 11 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3703 Common Street - 11 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3703 Common Street - 11 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3703 Common Street - 11 has units with air conditioning.
